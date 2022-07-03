On June 24, our congressman, Lloyd Smucker, posted to his official Facebook page about Take Your Dog to Work Day! Is he kidding?

This is what he chose to bring to the attention of his constituents the day after it was revealed at the Jan. 6 hearings that some of his colleagues in the Republican Party asked for presidential pardons for all those who participated in the Big Lie conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election.

And Smucker posted it on the same day that Congress passed a half-measure on gun control that failed to sufficiently address semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, which are the weapons of choice in many mass shootings.

To top it all off, Smucker posted it on the day that the U.S. Supreme Court stripped U.S. women — his constituents — of their reproductive choices.

And Smucker is posting about dogs in his Washington, D.C., office. Lloyd needs to go!

Larry Berger

Manheim Township