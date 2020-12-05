Fear pushes you through life, Faith leads you through life. Are you being led by faith or pushed by fear?

It seems that the goal of the media is to scare people with COVID-19 stories. Why do we need to know how many people died of COVID-19 every day? We do not find out daily how many people die of suicide, drug overdoses and all preventable diseases. Think about that deeply for a moment. Have an awesome day. And remember it is completely up to you what day you will have.

David King

Strasburg Township