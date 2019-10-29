Ladies and gentleman, I am sending a copy of this letter to all my state legislators and ask that you do not vote for state House Bill 13, a soon-to-be-introduced bill that refers to eliminating property taxes but includes a tax on our pensions.
Brilliant — eliminate property taxes and put a tax on pensions. How does that help the seniors who have to sell their homes because they can’t pay their property taxes? Doesn’t anybody in Harrisburg have any common sense at all?
Property taxes should be replaced by increasing the sales tax and the income tax. That way everyone pays their fair share of supporting education, infrastructure and all you fat cats in Harrisburg. I don’t mean to insult you all, but Pennsylvania has more legislators than many other states but does so little to help its people. Property taxes have been a thorn in our sides for decades, yet none of you can get a fix accomplished. What is wrong? There’s a need, folks. Why not get it done?
I was born in New Hampshire and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1952. Do you know in New Hampshire, representatives and senators get paid only $100 per year? They do receive meal and mileage allowances and they accomplish a lot in a short period of time. My dad was one, and I have cousins there, as well, so I know how well it works.
Please get it done and leave our pensions alone.
Sherman Foote
Manheim Township