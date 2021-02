I knew Hazel Jackson.

Hazel took my class in life story writing at Heritage and Horizons, an open program offered at the Church of Apostles, many years ago.

When I realized who she was, I said, “Hazel! What are you doing in my class?”

The lovely, smiling, accomplished, retired professor answered, “I need a fresh perspective for writing my own story.”

We became friends.

I adored her.

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township