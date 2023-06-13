A haze has been drifting over our country. Smoke and smog-filled winds wreak havoc on many cities and states. The threat has often descended, seeping into the streets, slowly but inevitably affecting our fields, businesses, workplaces, public events, churches and schools.

It has forced people to fear going outside or to feel their anxiety burgeoned by the threat of particulate matter being spewed forth. At times, the level of intrusion can seem never-ending — a fog threatening to deny us our freedoms.

The subtle appearance of the haze has often been ignored, allowing even more fires to ignite and continue their spread.

Learned observers have given warnings. “As long as the fires are burning, they’ll continue to generate smoke” is a common refrain.

To warn citizens, color-coded cautions have emerged to let us know when we need to change our actions in order to reduce the impact. The color orange implies that some members of sensitive groups can be undesirably affected. Red indicates the situation is unhealthy for some members of the public, particularly those who fail to see the warnings and potential long-term impact on our country.

Sadly, societal discourse, political infighting, incessant bloviating, unfulfilled promises and campaign lies and distortion will surely continue, unlike the Canadian wildfires. They will likely diminish and soon be gone.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township