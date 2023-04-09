On New Year’s Eve, we were having dinner with friends at the Brass Eagle in Gap. It was an evening of good company and food.

As we were finishing our dinner, some lovely people walked by and wished us a Happy New Year. The waitress came over to our table and we were ready for our bill. She proceeded to tell the four of us that our bill had been paid.

So to those lovely people who wished us a Happy New Year and paid our bill, thank you.

To make it even better, it had been my last day of work, as I have now retired. So, it was truly a special evening.

Thanks so much from Cindy, Bud, Bruce and me.

Mary Alice Smith

East Lampeter Township