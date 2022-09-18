The three columns about patriotism on the cover of the Sept. 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section provided different points of view but had the same stance on one big, particular point.

All agreed, by implication at least, that some other views were absolutely unacceptable, and that those who hold them have forfeited full protection of their right to life. The writers, in other words, would seemingly not object to a fight to the death over what seems to be at stake. Of course, this was not said overtly; war was not mentioned.

But is it too soon in the discussion to notice this subtle omission of hard fact? Not really. Making war acceptable is the first step toward making it happen.

Is war the answer? Or, is that even a question we should ask?

The Sept. 4 newspaper also carried an article by The New York Times with the headline “Rights group: Russia policy is a war crime.” No doubt it is, but if you looked around the world, or closer home, where else would you find war policies that are crimes?

The alternatives to war are negotiation, or good-faith conversations, and shared projects to solve problems. These are not easy things to do, but why should they be? Do we only do easy things?

This is a plea for conversations when there is still time to have them. History shows that we do better when we try than when we don’t.

The Sept. 2 “Good things” editorial encouraged us with this counsel: “Helping our neighbors must always transcend any differences or ‘rivalries’ we might have.”

I think of that guy who asked Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus helped him answer his own question, and I suppose would help us too, if we wanted.

John K. Stoner

Akron