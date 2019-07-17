1. The pictures and descriptions of immigration “lodging” and “care” we have been seeing and reading recently on television, online and in the press are very disturbing and disappointing, at least for some of us. The practices directly contradict what our country was created to offer. That heritage is especially pertinent regarding immigration since virtually all who have lived in the colonies and in the United States have immigrant roots.
2. We have made mistakes dealing with groups of people in the past. Examples include slavery, the forced relocation of native tribes to reservations, the way Chinese railroad workers were treated, the “opportunities” Irish workers “enjoyed” digging the Pennsylvania Canal, and the detention of Japanese Americans during World War II. One would hope our ability to remember would be stronger.
3. There are cities and regions in the United States desperate for new workers to meet their needs since currently unemployed residents refuse to fill such openings. The jobs available are similar to those many of our immigrant ancestors filled upon their arrival here, making it possible for their descendants to flourish later and become contributing members of any community.
4. If people who look and/or sound different from you come to your church for services, do you turn them away?
Terry W. Blue
Manor Township