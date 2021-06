My house might not be in the best shape, but I try to keep my property looking as nice as I can, considering I have some physical disabilities.

My nephew and I put up some plastic fencing (in a wrought-iron style) around my tree well, and some nasty person came along either May 30 or May 31 and broke one of the sections completely off. This is so cruel. Why don’t people have respect for other people’s property?

Fran Spangler

Lancaster