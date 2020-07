We just received our invoice for school taxes from Warwick School District. I will be 82 at the end of August and my partner is also 82. We have never had any children (thank goodness). And so I do not understand why we are required to pay school taxes and property taxes. It seems that we have paid enough.

I think the elected officials in Harrisburg should be doing more to help the senior citizens, especially since they get paid for basically nothing.

Ronald Dills

Warwick Township