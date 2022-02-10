More men have been weighing in on abortion.

The writer of the Jan. 28 letter “Some thoughts on abortion” stated, “ I am not here to judge,” then proved he absolutely was judging by stating that “stopping a life for convenience is not the answer.”

And the writer of the Feb. 5 letter “Regarding rights of the baby” stated that any discussion about abortion must be “rooted in the belief that all life is sacred, a gift from God.”

I doubt that any victim of rape or incest would agree with either of these opinions.

Could one of you knowledgeable men also explain why a pregnancy is more sacred than the woman carrying it? Do you understand that you have the luxury of condemning a decision that no man will ever have to make?

If you’re opposed to abortion, then please don’t have one, but please spare a bit of compassion for women and girls whose lives you know nothing about.

Gayle Ray

Warwick Township