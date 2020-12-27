Nurse Renee Logan Heller’s face as it appeared in the Dec. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline has been etched into my brain for eternity (“Pandemic portrait,” Perspective op-ed).

Her poignant, well-written op-ed haunts me, in that she bared her soul to share her journey with LNP | LancasterOnline’s readers.

Renee and I worked at Manheim Township Middle School at the same time, but we had different jobs. Renee was a dynamo. She was funny and smart. She had a perpetual smile, a contagious laugh and seemed to love life.

Her selfie was devoid of those traits. Her innocence was clearly gone. Her eyes showed the toll the treatment of COVID-19 patients had taken on her. She was no longer the funny person who loved to yak with her friends and enjoy each day that presented itself. Her face reflected the sadness she felt and her state of exhaustion. Her smile did not exist.

Renee spoke for her brother and sister nurses and all other health care workers as she openly shared her deepest thoughts. Will the readers of her op-ed take her words to heart — or dismiss them in the nonchalant manner she described?

Thank you, Renee Logan Heller, for having the extraordinary courage to share your innermost thoughts during an unprecedented time in our community’s history. I hope those in power to make change, including the politicians entrusted to ensure the safety of our community, state and country, carefully read your words and react accordingly. If they choose to, they can.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township