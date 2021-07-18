I read with interest The Philadelphia Inquirer story that was published in the July 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Helping toadlets cross the road is a labor of love”). It concerned the approximately 100 volunteers in the Roxborough area of Philadelphia who help tiny American toads cross busy Port Royal Avenue alive.

My hat is off to those people!

Every April, these people in the northwestern corner of Philadelphia help adult toads cross Port Royal Avenue so those toads can spawn in shallow wetlands in the Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve.

In June, two months later, little toadlets leave their nursery shallows, where they developed from fishlike tadpoles, and hop across Port Royal Avenue. Volunteers catch about 1,000 toadlets each night, store them in buckets and release them in woods surrounding the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.

Rescuing the adult and young toads is a labor of love for those folks, because they realize that toads are valuable in consuming pesky invertebrates, including flies and mosquitoes.

We also read about people rescuing ducklings from roadside drains or taking injured hawks and owls to rehabilitation centers.

Many times, over the years, I have taken turtles, snakes, frogs and toads off roads — where it was safe to do so — and placed them in natural habitats off those roads. And I brake for wildlife, where I can do so safely.

There are other ways in which readers can help wildlife, where it is safe to do so. I congratulate anyone who rescues wildlife from the perils of human activities!

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland