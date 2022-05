I recently went to the state Department of Motor Vehicles on Rohrerstown Road to have my photo taken for my license. I arrived at 2:45 p.m., expecting a long wait. To my delight, the place was empty. There was a worker inside the front door who directed me to a station to have my address changed. That person then directed me to the place to have my photo taken.

Everyone I worked with was courteous and very professional.

Janet Stuff

Manheim Township