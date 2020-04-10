Thank you, Gov. Tom Wolf, for stepping up to keep Pennsylvania healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. If Wolf had not put restrictions in place when he did, and it had been left up to President Donald Trump to do so, we would be worse off.

Thank God we have a real leader in Wolf. Otherwise people like the writer of the April 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Wolf has got to go” — people who seem to have no common sense — might be out among us, taking no precautions and potentially spreading the deadly novel coronavirus.

So please, stay at home, cover your mouth and stay healthy! Thank you, Gov. Wolf, for your leadership!

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township