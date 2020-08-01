The past five months have been difficult for us in Lancaster. We have the pandemic and its effects, political fighting and being faced with our racism. We struggle to manage teaching our children while working at home. Wearing masks interferes with our emotional expressions.

We have lost malls, movie theaters and seeing friends regularly. We have lost family, friends, children and parents.

All of this together leaves us grumpy, worried and sad.

This has entered our political discourse, as well. It divides us. Health systems struggle to take care of us, and some of those helpers have died doing so.

We cannot manage this with hatemongering. Instead, we should reach out to each other with love, respect and caring.

After the Sandy Hook shootings, we decided to reach out in love to each other. This is the very thing that will end the grumpy, cross feelings. When we step into love, we step into possibility and healing.

Ursula Wanner

Lancaster