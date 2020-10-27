I find the political rhetoric of today to be extremely disconcerting. People are spewing hatred so vehemently that I’m beginning to question if I am living in the United States of America.

Many of the political ads are appalling. How can one make a rational decision as to whom they should be casting their vote for when so many of the ads are a breeding place for this hatred and mistrust on both the left and the right sides.

Each candidate continues to tell us how the other will ruin our country if they are elected to be our president on Nov. 3. Their platforms and what they have delivered on should be the focus of our making such an important decision.

How many voters have actually researched the issues at hand? Have they researched the pros and cons of a universal health plan, of which there are three models? Do they understand how “Medicare for All” would be funded?

Our national debt has us on a precipice. We are seeing chaos in our streets. People are making threats against those who are not in agreement with them. We are fighting against each other, rather than fighting for each other. Disagreeing with another person’s point of view is acceptable. But hatred for one another should have no place in our society.

This is America, the land of the free. Do we want our children and our grandchildren to believe that hatred and violence are acceptable in America? I think not.

Eleanor Harnish

Lancaster