Just had a positive thought about being in my late 70s. I have only a few years left to watch the destruction of my country, its Constitution and its political system.

I still grieve the shortsightedness of those who voted simply based on their hatred of President Donald Trump. How sad that they seemingly never thought what would take his place.

The turmoil of the last four years, in my view, was caused by the hatred and vitriol of the Democratic left. Their purpose was to deny the results of the 2016 election and create as much turmoil as possible. Compare this to the acceptance by the Republican right of President Barack Obama’s election.

I have only a few years left to endure these disastrous changes. Those with more years left will have to live with the results of their hatred. God have mercy on them.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township