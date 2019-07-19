I see by reading the letters to the editor that the cancer of hate against President Donald Trump continues. This can be cured by turning to Christ’s word in the Bible. If by chance you don’t possess one, I’ll provide you with one.
There is a vast difference between simply disagreeing with someone and coming forth with hate that is unbecoming.
The Bible states six things the Lord hates, one of them being a person who stirs up conflict in the community; some letter writers certainly qualify.
My question for those of you with this attitude: Would Christ want you on his side?
A suggestion I have would be for you to switch positions with those many immigrants who would love to cross the border — for they long for the land of opportunity — thus giving you the chance to take the place they vacated. Then you would escape the Trump you hate, putting your mind at ease, leaving the possibility you could fulfill God’s command to love each other as I have loved you.
C.L. Frackman
Strasburg