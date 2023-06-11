Hate is like weeds. It is easy to grow and, if left unchecked, it will choke out anything good. We can differ in our viewpoints without resorting to hateful messages, including vulgar language, which only serves to incite hate, anger, bullying — need I go on? These messages are detrimental to our community.

How many fly hateful flags and are sitting beside us in church on Sunday? You can’t show these flags on TV, but they seem to be welcome in our neighborhoods. People are treating their lawns like social media. The difference is that I go to social media to consume the hate. Don’t bombard my community with hateful signs. When guests visit my home, they should not be subjected to the ignorance.

We are better than this. Freedom of speech should not trample on the rights of others to live in a peaceful and civil community. How would you feel about a sign displaying something vulgar about God? Or a racist sign?

Some people paint hatred on the side of a barn, where the offensive words are 5-feet tall and can be read from the highway. This is a race to the bottom, if we continue on this path. We have a shortage of teachers, police officers and volunteer fire personnel. What happens when we don’t have people in these positions?

Communities work best when we work together and respect one another. It is time to weigh the good of the community against the few who fight to display obscenities.

Ronda Gibble

East Cocalico Township