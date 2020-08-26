A few days ago at our home in New Holland, vandals defaced a small sign sitting in our lawn. In this act of cowardice, they took a knife to the sign — a black heart on a white background — to cut out the heart. They left what remained of the sign in the yard.

The political sign wars in our neck of the woods are nothing new. For decades, crimes of theft and property destruction have run rampant around elections. But this is different — even more ugly and hateful than ever before. In defacing this simple statement of solidarity with Black lives, the vandal unwittingly met the issue right on the nose. For too many in our community, Black lives do not matter, and this is a shameful but important reminder of that. We shall not be moved.

My family wants you to know that we forgive you. We won’t be submitting the surveillance footage to the police, because subjecting you to the horrors of our criminal justice system would only divide us further. What we have done in your honor is make a significant contribution to local charities advancing the work of equity and justice.

And we will replace the sign with two more. Should you feel the need to commit further criminal action, we will multiply our contributions to the above organizations. And we will be praying that you join us for dialogue so we can understand your motivations.

Eugene Johnson

New Holland