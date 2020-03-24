I fail to see how dishonest and hateful screeds like the one by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Will Bunch (“We’re paying the price for the war on science,” March 17) will help us weather the COVID-19 crisis. His statement that President Donald Trump and Republicans have ignored the pandemic is so untrue it’s breathtaking. The president never called the virus itself a hoax, and in fact he’s followed the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health care professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci from the start, just like any other president.

While CNN was writing back in January that the novel coronavirus “fatality rates are currently lower than both MERS and SARS” and that the virus “is currently thought to be more mild than SARS and MERS and takes longer to develop symptoms” (the prevailing wisdom at the time), Trump took decisive action and closed our borders to those from China, a move now praised by most as greatly slowing the path of the virus into this country. And he’s now done the same with Europe. That’s not taking the virus seriously enough?

What an outrageous and shameful charge. Perhaps it’s time for LNP | LancasterOnline to stop printing liberal lies until after this crisis has passed.

David Lampo

Rapho Township