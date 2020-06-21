My father was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, which fought against the Nazis in World War II. He was awarded two Purple Hearts — one for being hit in the leg by enemy shrapnel, the other for a back injury he suffered when his parachute landed in a tree during a jump into enemy territory. He also suffered frostbite and post-traumatic stress disorder as he spent part of the winter in a foxhole in France, watching his buddies being picked off by Nazis. He fought because we as a nation were horrified by the atrocities being committed against the Jews in Europe.

As a lifelong resident of Martic Township, I was both heartbroken and outraged to see a Nazi flag prominently displayed in my little town. Many outsiders come to the southern end of the county for the recreational opportunities that abound here.

I fear the sight of that hateful flag paints my whole village in a bad light. It also does a tremendous disservice to my dear father’s memory and the life-changing suffering he endured.

How I wish, as human beings, we all cared for and about one another. What a better place the world would be without hatred for our fellow man.

Bonnie Stoeckl

Pequea Township