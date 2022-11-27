Who is responsible for the deaths of five human beings last weekend at a bar called Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado?

A few days after the mass shooting, LNP | LancasterOnline published a front-page story about Akron Borough Council’s decision not to fund its public library (“Akron not funding its library,” Nov. 22). One Akron Borough Council member cited what he perceived as the library’s “agenda.”

In that same day’s paper, a letter writer profiled on the Opinion page similarly bemoaned “certain cultural agendas” around gender identity and sexuality.

In addition to those two items, there was an article on Nov. 22 detailing the ascension to positions of power of our two local state senators, Ryan Aument and Scott Martin (“Cutler running for minority leader”).

Aument and Martin are authors of the Legislature’s stalled Empowering Families in Education Act. Some believe that bill to be similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act (termed “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents).

In my view, hate is alive and well in Lancaster County, and though none of the above pulled the trigger at Club Q, as far as I’m concerned, they all have contributed to the climate that makes such violence possible.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster