Rabbi Jack Paskoff’s June 5 column, “A rabbi explains so-called ‘great replacement theory,’ ” shows the theory to be a form of hatred that is, sadly, at the heart of white nationalist groups today.

It grows out of fear of immigrants, refugees, and people of color and the belief that they have no place in the United States. Although this fear is present in Lancaster County, many organizations, groups and individuals say and act otherwise.

Lancaster County has rightfully been designated as a haven for refugees and immigrants. This practical hospitality is at the heart of Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus”: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

That expresses Lancaster County at its best.

Hate groups have no place in the American dream.

Glen A. Roth

Manheim Township