What does God say?
The Living Bible, Romans 13: “Obey the government, for God is the one who put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power. So those that refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow. For the police do not frighten people who are doing right; but those doing evil will always fear him. So if you don’t want to be afraid, keep the laws and you will get along well. The policeman is sent by God to help you. But if you are doing something wrong, of course you should be afraid, for he will have you punished. He is sent by God for that very purpose. Obey the laws, then, for two reasons: first, to keep from being punished, and second, just because you know you should.”
I believe that God’s Scripture is there to guide us, for it is common sense. America today is full of hate, corruption and outright lying; it can’t continue because God said there will be punishment. The people sent 535 citizens to Washington to make the laws and now they don’t want to enforce what they made. If they don’t want the police to enforce that law, then change it or resign from Congress.
Hate and disrespect have no place in America. Just think what we could accomplish working together.
Howard L. Snoke
Warwick Township