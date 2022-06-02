The other day I was browsing the internet searching for the origin of the phrase, “Cat got your tongue?’’ Although the exact origin isn’t known, historians have settled on a couple of possibilities. One of them goes back to ancient Egypt, and I couldn’t help thinking how lucky our present-day politicians are not to be living back then.

As you may know, ancient Egyptians worshiped cats. One of the deities in the Egyptian pantheon was Bastet, a half-cat, half-human who was the goddess of motherhood, often depicted surrounded by kittens.

The origin of “cat got your tongue?’’ may lie with the ancient Egyptians’ cat worship. Liars and blasphemers faced severe punishment for bearing false witness or saying something against the government or established religion. Authorities would cut out the offender’s tongue and feed it to nearby cats.

The offender never lied or blasphemed again.

Bob Bauer

Manheim