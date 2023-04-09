As a Black, male conservative Christian, I struggle to find a place in Lancaster County.

On one hand, many white conservatives assume that I’m a dangerous liberal because of my skin color and, perhaps, because of stereotypical media portrayals of Black people.

However, liberal viewpoints clash with my religious values. I agree with my township supervisor, whom I respect despite our differing political views. He jokingly called me a “man without a country.” I hoped Lancaster County would be a place where my family would be welcome, but instead we struggle to find belonging.

While I advocate for tolerance, each day brings struggles for it. Our county seems caught in a terrible divide that is a microcosm of America’s societal polarization. For example, last year I protested Refton Fire Company’s plan to hold its annual auto show called Redneck Militia because of the negative connotations of the name. Incidentally, the event took place the same day as the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

This month, I was invited to a conservative Christian business meeting. As the only Black person present, I was greeted with stares and an immediate diatribe about the evils of the “woke” movement.

Has Lancaster County lost the vision of tolerance that led William Penn to establish a colony with an arm out to all? Has conservative Christianity abandoned its ability to love? Have conservatives and liberals alike become so focused on our differences that we are blind to our common humanity?

Let us build bridges so all of us can feel that Lancaster County is home. Prayers alone are not enough.

J.P. Robinson

West Lampeter Township