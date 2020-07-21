Enough is enough, Gov. Tom Wolf! We as free Americans have put up with your dictatorship long enough. You are ruining the state’s economy, numerous businesses, and people’s lives with the use of your powers. I hope you have been paying attention, because the federal government is not going to bail out your stupid decisions to stop our economy.

You and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine think you can control everyone’s life — well, you can’t. I question the information you are using to justify your actions. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is not being reported in relationship to the number of people who are hospitalized, or the number who are hospitalized and then die.

This full picture is not being reported by your administration. It’s just, in my view, the “terror” numbers to scare the population.

The state Legislature needs to remove you from office. You are not doing the population or the state any good. You are hurting Pennsylvania beyond all imagination. State lawmakers need to step in and override all your executive orders — now!

Wes Johnson

Columbia