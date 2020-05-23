America is facing unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our lives in countless ways, causing good reason for worry. The political landscape also has shifted, including here in southcentral Pennsylvania. Now, more than ever, Pennsylvanians must remain politically engaged in the June 2 primary.

Exceptional leadership in positions in all of government is vital, as we consider life after this pandemic. Christina Hartman, candidate for auditor general, knows how crucial the office is and is exactly the kind of tenacious leader Pennsylvania needs right now.

Thanks to 20 years of leading large teams in politically challenging environments, managing federally funded programs and holding governments accountable around the world, Hartman is uniquely qualified to be the commonwealth’s next independent watchdog, especially in a time of uncertainty.

Since last fall, Hartman has been working tirelessly around the state, earning endorsements from more than 60 elected officials in 20 counties, as well as the Lancaster, Chester and Montgomery County Democratic Committees, Philadelphia’s 5th Ward, and the Greater Reading PAC.

The fact that she is a woman, which will help to diversify the male-heavy ticket, and is from Lancaster County, one of the fastest-growing regions for Democratic Party registration in Pennsylvania, are just icing on the cake.

Though voting might seem like an afterthought during COVID-19, Hartman’s leadership and management experience and vigilance over our tax dollars are exactly what we need right now. I hope you will consider voting for her on your mail-in ballot or June 2 at the polls.

Pam Middleton

Manheim Township