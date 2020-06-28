To the people (I know there was more than one person) who stole the bench from the gravesite of my son, Earle Kelly Rebman III, and grandson, Zachary Lefever, at St. Joseph Cemetery:

What kind of people are you? That bench was a gift to us from our sons when their brother died. It offered us a place to shed tears, to smile, to remember. It offered us peace. It stood by that tree for more than 13 years. The wood slats began to rot. My husband and I brought it home. He worked on that for weeks, sanding and repainting the frame and replacing the wood slats — making it just right. For a man in his 80s, it was a source of pride.

So you see, it wasn’t just a bench. It was special to us. I guess you are proud of yourselves — you who have no conscience.

Lois A. Rebman

Lancaster