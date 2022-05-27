Hopes and prayers, much like commonsense gun laws, won’t bring back one victim murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, or at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, New York.

But, unlike hopes and prayers, commonsense gun laws — such as extended background checks and red flag laws to temporarily take firearms away from owners who are a danger to themselves or others — would make us safer.

While we may hope and pray that our state legislators enact and fund extended background checks and red flag laws — ideas that have bipartisan support in the Legislature and with the public — it won’t happen, because Harrisburg is broken.

A core problem in Harrisburg are the rules governing the legislative process. Those rules allow a committee chair to single-handedly block any bill for any reason.

For example, the state House Judiciary Committee chair proudly trumpeted his ability to block bipartisan red flag laws: “We will not be considering red flag in the House Judiciary Committee so long as Chairman Kauffman is chairman,” said state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin in 2019, referring to himself in the third person.

It’s time to fix Harrisburg. Legislative rules should allow, not prevent, bipartisan legislation to get a vote in committee, on the chamber floor and in both chambers. New rules will be enacted on the first day of the new legislative session in January. Check out fixharrisburg.com for more information.

Until we fix Harrisburg, our hopes don’t have a prayer.

Tony Crocamo

West Hempfield Township