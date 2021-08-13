Our borders have been overflowing since January of this year. How do we fix this?

Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked with solving our immigration plan at our borders, not solving the social economic troubles of the Northern Triangle countries of Central America. The U.S. has tried the latter approach under many presidents and failed, while spending millions of taxpayer dollars.

A vice president seldom receives tasks of the magnitude of our border crisis. (Former Vice President Mike Pence was an exception with COVID-19.) Why has Harris not shown the leadership needed to enforce our existing immigration laws or help craft new ones in conjunction with Congress?

How long can it take to obtain the information needed from those on the front lines (U.S. Border Patrol, Department of Homeland Security) about the crisis, gather in a room and emerge with a workable solution? When immigration becomes political, it has and will take years and numerous administrations to resolve.

It is obvious to me that the current administration has no interest in crafting a solution to immigration, so now it falls on both chambers of Congress. No more finger- pointing, stop the hateful rhetoric, roll up your sleeves and get to work. This is America, where anything can be accomplished if you put your mind to it. That assumes one wants to solve the crisis and is not part of the problem.

If our current elected officials can’t fix this crisis (the staggering numbers confirm this), America should elect civil servants who will, not politicians who just talk.

It’s time for term limits!

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township