Dear Republicans: I know that most, if not all, of you take your information from Fox News. Subsequently, you might take whatever is said about President Donald Trump from that outlet as gospel. Most of you believe that he is, in his own words, “a very stable genius.”

Trump constantly attacks former Vice President Joe Biden as being addled and in some way mentally incompetent to guide our country through the series of disasters all Americans are currently facing.

But in August, Peter Baker of The New York Times had the opportunity to ask Trump in a telephone interview what his agenda would be, should he be lucky enough to be reelected.

This was his response: “But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done.”

Does that sound articulate? Does that sound like a genius? He hasn’t any kind of plan! Yet, he has the audacity to call Biden incompetent. The Republicans failed to provide a new platform for their recent convention. So whatever Trump wants is just dandy with his base.

Paul Lajkowicz

East Hempfield Township