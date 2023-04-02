How is it OK that we must again witness children being led away from their school because it became a place of danger instead of a haven of security?

How is it OK that we hear this song echoing again? “How many times must the cannonballs fly, before they’re forever banned?”

How is it OK for the leading cause of death among American children and teenagers — gun violence — to continue without serious, intentional efforts to curb it? Why the tossing of excuse and blame?

How is it OK to do little or nothing to keep unnecessary, dangerous firearms created for mass killing out of our society?

How is it OK to accept the smug response that this is a mental health crisis? Let us address this crisis without using mental health as an excuse for inaction on needed firearm safety.

How is it OK to abandon these young citizens for the sake of supporting what I view as a misguided interpretation of the Second Amendment?

“The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.”

The answer is within our reach — but it is not something easily grasped. Doing the right thing is often a hard thing. (Isn’t this what we teach our children?)

It is OK to do the hard thing of working together to guarantee the safety of our children, which, in turn, will help guarantee the safety of our society.

It is OK to lay down the arms of divisiveness and demeaning rhetoric and pick up the tools of cooperation and communication that will nurture the change our culture and country so desperately need.

“The answer is blowin’ in the wind.”

Rich Yoder

East Earl Township