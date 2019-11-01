As a lifetime Democrat, I give weight to the Democratic Committee’s endorsements, and typically cast my vote for our Democratic nominees. This year, I am struggling to understand how someone can support both Hobie Crystle, the Democratic nominee for district attorney, and Andrew Lefever, the Democratic nominee for magisterial district judge in northeast Lancaster city.
Crystle writes on his campaign website, “We have a unique chance ... to change the culture of the District Attorney’s office, creating a justice system that is fair, empathetic to our community’s needs, and that works for everyone.” This is a statement that I definitely agree with, and truly believe in — and is a big reason why Crystle has my vote.
However, this is also why I cannot support Lefever, who, having spent his career in our district attorney’s office, is a product of everything Crystle seeks to change.
Ultimately, while I may support Crystle, this letter is not meant to advocate for one candidate over the other; it is meant to call attention to what I see as an inconsistency in the Democratic nominees. On one hand, Democrats are asked to vote for a candidate because he has the experience and vision necessary to fix a broken district attorney’s office. On the other hand, Democrats are asked to vote for a candidate because of the experience and vision he gained from that same district attorney’s office.
I simply do not see how support for these two candidates can coexist.
Lauren Manelius
Lancaster