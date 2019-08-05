The present state of 2020 presidential election news is a mockery of intelligence. So many important facts are ignored by most media. Only once in a while, by reading many articles, does one find out facts. The Democratic presidential candidate critical of Joe Biden for his past stance on busing is the child of two parents who both have Ph.D.s. She wasn’t lacking for anything. As one letter I read in another paper said, at least she had buses — we didn’t even have buses.
The present state of news from the media — print and broadcast — is making a mockery of democracy. What will eventually follow a mockery of democracy? Will the result be disaster? Neither party has an edge on intelligence. (The media keep intelligent citizens from running.) Some seem to think, though, that words with many syllables help them appear very educated.
All this is stirred by a paragraph in the second volume of “The Gulag Archipelago” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “And then from all kinds of socialists, and most of all from the most modern, infallible and intolerant teaching, which consists of this one thing only: The result is what counts! It is important to forge a fighting party! And to remove all enemies! And to conquer in pig iron and steel! And to launch rockets!” (This was regarding the 1940s Soviet Union.)
Today’s progressive leaders fit Solzhenitsyn’s socialists perfectly. He lived the life under socialism, and almost died from the greatness of progressive thinking.
And does LNP ever cover such information for its readers? Voters need facts to make important decisions. LNP isn’t in that world.
Joe Graybeal
Peach Bottom