Are the people of Pennsylvania really as dense as they appear to be?

Seems like a ridiculous question? I think not, and here’s why.

On May 18, two statewide ballot questions regarding disaster emergency declarations were voted on and ultimately approved by the people of the commonwealth. But the percentage of “yes” votes is disturbing to me.

Consider that it has been about 14 months since we have been subjected to what I view as the unilateral and unconstitutional orders of Gov. Tom Wolf. Those orders have severely damaged Pennsylvania’s economy and have displaced many from their jobs, depriving them of the ability to provide for the needs of their families.

It’s hard for this writer to accept that nearly half of the commonwealth’s voters are misinformed — or were confused by the seemingly unclear wording of the ballot questions. However, the fact that the two proposed constitutional amendments on emergency declarations only passed by about 52% to 48% suggests that these are distinct possibilities.

It is clear to me that the citizens of the commonwealth have more power than they realize, and it’s long overdue that we the people of Pennsylvania make our voices heard loud and clear.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown