Questions:
How do you respect someone who has no respect for anyone else?
How do you believe someone who has no regard or affinity for the truth?
How do you look to someone as a leader when their only actions are to promote or to glorify themselves?
How do you teach children honesty, integrity, compassion, morality, empathy, civility, respect for others and the importance of character when someone of authority — every day on Twitter or in the news — is demonstrating the antithesis of these qualities?
And how do you respect someone as the president of the United States when that person has no respect for the office of the presidency?
Steven Milliken
Manheim Township