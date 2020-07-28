Happy with Wolf’s handling of virus (letter) Jul 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Being a Republican, I did not vote for Gov. Tom Wolf. My mistake. I’m so happy with how he is handling this coronavirus situation.Kenneth Shuman Manor Township Today's Top Stories 3 missing persons cases that captured Lancaster County's attention in decades past 23 min ago LNP Scoreboard: Youth and recreational sports results from July 27 53 min ago Shaker table and other decorative art items fetch impressive prices at Denver-based auction 1 hr ago Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society annual storytelling event goes online in September 1 hr ago Some Lancaster County nursing homes offer first in-person visits since mid-March 1 hr ago 2 more Willow Valley deaths attributed to COVID-19: coroner 1 hr ago Production of LNP at Steinman-owned press marks full return of print operation to Lancaster County 1 hr ago Lancaster's CRIZ Authority to consider additional support for economic development projects 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Covid Tom Wolf Leadership Republican