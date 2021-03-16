Many thanks to the management of LNP | LancasterOnline for recognizing a problem and, once again, coming to your subscribers’ rescue.

I can’t count the times that I’ve grumbled, complained and been frustrated by the outdated, inefficient and cumbersome LancasterOnline website.

The changes to the website, which began Monday, were long overdue and I welcome the improvements, which I’m hoping will vastly improve the quality of this valuable and much-used service. Congratulations, LNP | LancasterOnline, from a loyal, lifelong reader.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster Township