I am happy to see that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is focusing on what I believe is the biggest problem in America (there are certainly others): the mass murder of African Americans. Despite being roughly 12% of the U.S. population, African Americans are roughly half of the murder victims (depending on the year). Someone is killing Black people, and it’s not cops.

Republicans have largely conceded cities (including Lancaster and Braddock) to Democrats. The results, in my view, are epitomized by the atrocious state of Binns Park and the unconscionable murder rate in Philadelphia.

I’m all for addressing “root causes” of crime. But even if this were possible, it’s a long-term effort. In the meantime, people are dying. Lots of people grow up poor and somehow manage to refrain from killing their fellow human beings. It’s only a small percentage who become violent predators. The only way to protect the rest of us from them is incarceration (after a fair jury trial, of course).

I’m not sure what can be done from the U.S. Senate; most violent crimes are state and local issues. But still, I give Oz credit for turning his attention to this crucial issue by talking directly with the people who are most threatened.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster