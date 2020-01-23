“Revisiting Rebman’s” in the Jan. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline brought back a wave of happy childhood memories. A trip in early October to see what costumes were on display in their tidy white boxes with the clear plastic window on top. Peering in to see a colorful mask and a silky, one-piece costume was such a thrill!
The Christmas “moon room” also was a delight but, I must admit, a tad bit scary. If you needed something for a project or a party, it was always “Rebman’s will have it!”
I am sad to hear the building will be razed, but hope that Jeremy Feakins can somehow incorporate the iconic elephant parade that can be seen from the South Prince Street side of the old building. Just seeing those elephants puts a smile on my face as I drive by. Perhaps next time I will snap a picture or maybe a local artist will capture them to preserve the memory of the historic Rebman’s store.
April Norman
Warwick Township