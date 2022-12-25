This is in response to criticism of the U.S. Postal Service in a story on the front page of the Dec. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Failing to deliver”).

I live in West Hempfield Township and spoke with my mail carrier recently. She told me that some days she works until 10 p.m. I asked her what time she starts. She replied, “7 a.m.”

She said that, this time of year, the Postal Service is just trying to keep up with the amount of excess mail and packages.

The Postal Service, like many businesses, is overworked and understaffed. Rather than criticizing it, we should be helping and thanking our dedicated postal workers.

Thank you, U.S. Postal Service, and happy holiday.

P.S. A special thanks to all of the Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, atheist and agnostic Postal Service employees who deliver Christmas cards without screaming that it goes against their beliefs.

Ed Bates

Columbia