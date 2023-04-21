I have been a customer of the Fulton Bank for over 50 years. Currently living in Lititz, I bank at the Fulton Bank branch at 1060 Lititz Pike.

Several days ago, I visited the branch to report I was leaving town to travel through several European countries. The teller suggested that I take foreign currency along to use for tips and other small expenses. I was not considering this option.

She stated that the bank has the capability for me to purchase euros, and that any unused euros could be returned with no fee. I was delighted to learn about this option and purchased euros for the trip.

The following day I received a phone call from the teller, letting me known that the euros were available to pick up.

Banking at a locally owned bank is a privilege. I appreciated the great customer service.

Gerald Meck

Lititz