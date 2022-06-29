I write this in response to the June 22 letter “Questions case involving elephant,” which dismisses concern about Happy the elephant and erroneously states that the alternative to solitary confinement at the Bronx Zoo would be release into the wild.

No one is suggesting that Happy be shipped back to Asia. There are places like The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee that have been established specifically to rescue elephants — social animals — from a lonely, restricted existence.

Yes, there are many current issues of great importance, and the resolutions to these issues are complex. This one is simple: Release one elephant to a better life.

The U.S. Supreme Court granted corporations the same rights as individuals; surely, Happy deserves no less. In my view, New York’s court erred in its treatment of Happy, and I hope the decision is appealed.

Cynthia DiStefano

West Lampeter Township