Instead of a movie star or singer, it was nice to see Beverly R. “Peggy” Steinman’s picture in the Birthdays section on Page A2 of the Feb. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I liked that philanthropist was mentioned first and newspaper owner last. I did not know she was a racehorse breeder.

And, perhaps best of all, her age was not hidden. Very down-to-earth. Happy birthday, Peggy. Many more and thanks for keeping the print edition alive.

Dennis Weber

Conestoga