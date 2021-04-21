I’m happy to report after months — if not years — of going back and forth about over a Providence Township proposed ordinance to allow horses on the pristine Providence Township section of the Enola Low Grade Trail, the township commissioners voted 2-1 to not allow any horse activity — no exemptions.

I want to thank all the residents and friends of Providence Township for helping this happen. As I have written before, this move will continue to make our trail safe and enjoyable for generations. So come out and enjoy the trail — you’ve earned it.

Frank Voynar

Providence Township