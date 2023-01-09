I picked up my three-month supply of insulin on Jan. 4, and my cost for this prescription was $105.

That works out to $35 per month.

I want to thank President Joe Biden and all of the Democrats who voted for and passed the Inflation Reduction Act, an element of which included a $35 per month out-of-pocket insulin cap for Medicare beneficiaries.

My cost for this prescription three months ago was over $400.

Of course, this law passed with no Republican votes, and Congressman Lloyd Smucker did not vote for this. I know I’m probably a very small vote in Smucker’s eyes, but he could have at least voted yes on the Inflation Reduction Act — if he weren’t seemingly in the pocket of the pharmaceutical industry.

Bob Daecher

Lititz