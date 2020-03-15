Have you taken some extra measures to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus? Are you washing your hands more frequently? Disinfecting your belongings?

We are all looking forward to the coronavirus being better understood and anxiously awaiting the day when our “abundance of caution” in our daily activities can be more tempered.

For some of us, this “abundance of caution” didn’t start with the coronavirus, and won’t stop with a decreased risk of COVID-19.

Millions of Americans are impacted by food allergies. For some, the food residue on your hands can be as much of a threat as COVID-19 is to the residents of a nursing home.

Epidemiologist Malia Jones wrote an opinion piece on what we should do during the pandemic, in which she also noted some positives that may result. She mentioned reducing our global carbon footprint and possibly having fewer flu cases. I’d add that we can better understand and protect those with food allergies.

If you are eating in a public place, please wash your hands when you are finished, and don't permit children to run around eating in public places. Don’t assume it’s OK to touch another person’s pet or possessions if you haven’t washed your hands. In the same way individual responses to this coronavirus have varied, not all individuals with food allergies react in the same way. By simply washing your hands, you may save a life!

Nicole Dunmire Aiken

East Hempfield Township